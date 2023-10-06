Man dead, woman detained following shooting inside home on East Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead and a woman has been detained following a shooting at a home on the city’s East Side late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Denver Boulevard, not far from South Hackberry Street and Interstate 37.

According to police, a man in his 40s was shot in the chest during an altercation inside the house. It is unclear exactly what led up to the shooting.

SAPD said a woman was detained by officers. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the man killed has not yet been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.