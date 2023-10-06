Photos: See the dishes San Antonio restaurants will serve during ‘Plant Based for the Planet’ initiative

Meadow's Seared Lion's Mane Mushroom dish is one of two of the restaurant's menu items available during the Plant Based for the Planet initiative.

SAN ANTONIO – A new culinary challenge aimed at supporting plant-based menu options at local restaurants has begun in San Antonio.

Plant Based for the Planet is a month-long partnership between local governments, businesses and community organizations to raise awareness of how food choices can affect climate change.

When the month ends, the combined climate impact of the plant-based dishes served will be analyzed.

The initiative was started by the Planted Society, a nonprofit that works to help cities interested in lowering their climate footprint.

San Antonio is the third city to host the initiative after Austin and Montclair, NJ.

The local sponsors for the initiative are San Antonio’s Office of Sustainability and Vegan in San Antonio.

See the 12 restaurants in San Antonio that will be participating in the October initiative and what their menu options consist of:

Bilia Eatery — Exclusively for October, Bilia offers their Falarepa, a corn-based arepa made of lentil falafel, black beans, hummus, zhoug and a tomato relish. Dessert is an Arroz Con Leche de Coco, a concoction of rice pudding made with coconut milk and finished with pistachios and dates. Bilia Eatery is located at 1900 NW Military Hwy, Castle Hills, TX 79213. Exclusively for October, Bilia offers their Falarepa, a corn-based arepa made of lentil falafel, black beans, hummus, zhoug and a tomato relish. Dessert is an Arroz Con Leche de Coco, a concoction of rice pudding made with coconut milk and finished with pistachios and dates. Bilia Eatery is located at 1900 NW Military Hwy, Castle Hills, TX 79213.

Black Laboratory Brewing — Black Laboratory Brewing will be serving two specials during the initiative. When you visit, please ask your server for their specials. Black Laboratory Brewing is located at 1602 E Houston St, Suite 109, San Antonio, TX 78202. Black Laboratory Brewing will be serving two specials during the initiative. When you visit, please ask your server for their specials. Black Laboratory Brewing is located at 1602 E Houston St, Suite 109, San Antonio, TX 78202.

Kulture Kafe — Their menu selection consists of Vegan Chorizo Chilaquiles and Vegan Mazapan Waffles. Kulture Kafe’s Southtown location is at 1112 S St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78210. Their menu selection consists of Vegan Chorizo Chilaquiles and Vegan Mazapan Waffles. Kulture Kafe’s Southtown location is at 1112 S St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78210.

Kulture Kafe's vegan waffles (Kulture Kafe)

MAAR’s Pizza — MAAR’s will be promoting their plant-based sausage and pepperoni pizza with vegan cheese, bell pepper and mushroom. You can also sub for vegan cheese on their other pizza at no additional cost. MAAR’s Pizza is located at 14218 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX 78247. MAAR’s will be promoting their plant-based sausage and pepperoni pizza with vegan cheese, bell pepper and mushroom. You can also sub for vegan cheese on their other pizza at no additional cost. MAAR’s Pizza is located at 14218 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX 78247.

Margarita’s Tortilla Factory — Vegan Black Bean Tortillas and Fire Roasted Poblano Tamales will be the menu options from Margarita’s Tortilla Factory. The Black Bean Tortillas are made with guajillo peppers, black beans, jalapeño, garlic and sea salt. The Fire Roasted Poblano Tamales are made with roasted poblano peppers, jalapeños, corn, dairy-free cream, garlic and sea salt. Margarita’s Tortilla Factory is located at 2114 Mannix Dr, San Antonio, TX 78217. Vegan Black Bean Tortillas and Fire Roasted Poblano Tamales will be the menu options from Margarita’s Tortilla Factory. The Black Bean Tortillas are made with guajillo peppers, black beans, jalapeño, garlic and sea salt. The Fire Roasted Poblano Tamales are made with roasted poblano peppers, jalapeños, corn, dairy-free cream, garlic and sea salt. Margarita’s Tortilla Factory is located at 2114 Mannix Dr, San Antonio, TX 78217.

Meadow Neighborhood Eatery + Bar — Nestled in The Alley on Bitters, Meadow serves fresh American cuisine with a Southern twist. Their first menu option is Grilled Okra made with pickled red onions, jalapeños, Texas pecans and crispy shallots. Their second option is a Seared Lion’s Mane Mushroom. The dish consists of crispy olive oil potatoes, caramelized onions, arugula and V1 sauce. Meadow is located at 555 W Bitters Rd #110, San Antonio, TX 78216. Nestled in The Alley on Bitters, Meadow serves fresh American cuisine with a Southern twist. Their first menu option is Grilled Okra made with pickled red onions, jalapeños, Texas pecans and crispy shallots. Their second option is a Seared Lion’s Mane Mushroom. The dish consists of crispy olive oil potatoes, caramelized onions, arugula and V1 sauce. Meadow is located at 555 W Bitters Rd #110, San Antonio, TX 78216.

Meadow's Grilled Okra (Meadow Neighborhood Eatery and Bar)

Pharm Table — Locally sourced and globally-inspired, Pharm Table will offer an option during their lunch and dinner services. At lunch, their Peruvian Nikkei Smoked Mushroom Ceviche will be available. At dinner is their take on a Peruvian classic. Their Lion’s Mane Lomo Saltado is prepared with a house-made date Koji coconut tamari. Pharm Table is located at 611 S Presa St #106, San Antonio, TX 78210. Locally sourced and globally-inspired, Pharm Table will offer an option during their lunch and dinner services. At lunch, their Peruvian Nikkei Smoked Mushroom Ceviche will be available. At dinner is their take on a Peruvian classic. Their Lion’s Mane Lomo Saltado is prepared with a house-made date Koji coconut tamari. Pharm Table is located at 611 S Presa St #106, San Antonio, TX 78210.

Sweet Yams — Sweet Yams’ two menu options are rich with vegetables. The first option is their gluten-free and organic Purejoy Veggie Pasta. The pasta is made of sauteed onions, mushrooms, garlic, bell peppers, cabbage, zucchini, and carrots. All of it is tossed in a house-made marinara sauce. The entree comes with an organic side salad. The second dish is the Organic South Weezy Cucumber Salad. It consists of organic cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, onions, black beans and corn marinated in rice wine vinegar. Sweet Yams is located at 218 N Cherry St, San Antonio, TX 78202. Sweet Yams’ two menu options are rich with vegetables. The first option is their gluten-free and organic Purejoy Veggie Pasta. The pasta is made of sauteed onions, mushrooms, garlic, bell peppers, cabbage, zucchini, and carrots. All of it is tossed in a house-made marinara sauce. The entree comes with an organic side salad. The second dish is the Organic South Weezy Cucumber Salad. It consists of organic cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, onions, black beans and corn marinated in rice wine vinegar. Sweet Yams is located at 218 N Cherry St, San Antonio, TX 78202.

Sweet Yams' gluten-free and organic Purejoy Veggie Pasta is one of two of the restaurant's dishes for the month. (Sweet Yams)

The Cove — The Cove will be offering two dishes and a special jackfruit taco. Their Loaded Vegan Fries consist of a basket of fries topped with marinated tempeh, spicy cashew queso, diced jalapeños, cilantro and a homemade vegan ranch. The second dish is a Fideo Loco made with vegetable broth, spaghetti squash noodles, tempeh, beans, avocado and homemade cilantro pesto. The Cove is located in the Five Points neighborhood at 606 W Cypress St, San Antonio, TX 78212. The Cove will be offering two dishes and a special jackfruit taco. Their Loaded Vegan Fries consist of a basket of fries topped with marinated tempeh, spicy cashew queso, diced jalapeños, cilantro and a homemade vegan ranch. The second dish is a Fideo Loco made with vegetable broth, spaghetti squash noodles, tempeh, beans, avocado and homemade cilantro pesto. The Cove is located in the Five Points neighborhood at 606 W Cypress St, San Antonio, TX 78212.

The Jerk Shack — Faux Chicken Fried Rice and Masala Fries will be served by James Beard-nominated chef and owner Nicola Blaque and her team. The Jerk Shack is located at 10234 TX-151 Suite 103, San Antonio, TX 78251. Faux Chicken Fried Rice and Masala Fries will be served by James Beard-nominated chef and owner Nicola Blaque and her team. The Jerk Shack is located at 10234 TX-151 Suite 103, San Antonio, TX 78251.

The Jerk Shack will be serving a Faux Chicken Fried Rice dish. (The Jerk Shack)

The Station Cafe — In October, the Vegan San Antonio Cheesesteak is on the menu at The Station Cafe. It is made with their house-made vegan burger, vegan cheese, onions, jalapeños and vegan white buffalo sauce. The Station Cafe is located at 108 King William St, San Antonio, TX 78205. In October, the Vegan San Antonio Cheesesteak is on the menu at The Station Cafe. It is made with their house-made vegan burger, vegan cheese, onions, jalapeños and vegan white buffalo sauce. The Station Cafe is located at 108 King William St, San Antonio, TX 78205.

Vietnam Gardens — Two protein-packed menu options will be available from Vietnam Gardens. Their sizzling jalapeño tofu consists of stir-fried onions in a savory sauce. Steamed rice will be served on the side. Also offered will be the Tofu Lemongrass Bun Bowl. It consists of stir-fried tofu, onions, lemongrass and mixed vegetables. The bowl comes with vermicelli noodles, fresh cucumber, bean sprouts and lettuce. Vietnam Gardens is located at 5433 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216. Two protein-packed menu options will be available from Vietnam Gardens. Their sizzling jalapeño tofu consists of stir-fried onions in a savory sauce. Steamed rice will be served on the side. Also offered will be the Tofu Lemongrass Bun Bowl. It consists of stir-fried tofu, onions, lemongrass and mixed vegetables. The bowl comes with vermicelli noodles, fresh cucumber, bean sprouts and lettuce. Vietnam Gardens is located at 5433 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216.

Vietnam Gardens' two menu options during the Plant Based for the Planet initiative (Vietnam Gardens)

Check out this map that the Planted Society created to show all of the restaurants that are participating.

For more information about how you can support the restaurants and even win some prizes, click here.

Check out some of San Antonio’s other vegan and vegetarian-friendly dining options.