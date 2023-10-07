Have you seen her? BCSO searching for missing 13-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

Zarriah Khloe Turnage was last seen around 5:35 p.m. on Oct. 4, 2023, in the 800 block of Creek Gate Drive.

She was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and black pajama pants, with grey and white Jordans.

Zarriah is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

She is also reported to have a medical condition that requires medication.

Anyone with information on Zarriah’s whereabouts is asked to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.

BCSO says anyone found to be harboring Zarriah may face charges for Harboring a Runaway which is a Class A Misdemeanor punishable up to 1 year in jail with a fine not to exceed $5,000.