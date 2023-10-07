Search underway for 69-year-old woman last seen on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing endangered 69-year-old woman who was last seen nearly a month ago.

Irene Edeler was in the 2300 block of Newoak Park, on the city’s North Side, before disappearing on September 11.

Edeler is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has brown eyes. She has white and silver wavy mid-back length hair and is right-handed.

She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with white shorts and tennis shoes.

According to police, Edelers has a diagnosed medical condition.

Anyone with more information on Edeler’s whereabouts is urged to contact SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.