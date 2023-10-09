79º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

UT Health San Antonio police shoot at man accused of beating wife

No injuries reported in the incident

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: UT Health San Antonio, Medical Center, Police, Shooting
Authorities respond to apartment complex shooting at Medical Center (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – University of Texas Health San Antonio police shot at a man accused of beating his wife after he fled a clinic where she was being treated.

The incident happened around 4:10 p.m. Monday in the 5200 block of Medical Drive and Babcock Road.

Police said a woman was at the Be Well clinic, where she told staff her husband beat her.

The husband, a man in his 30s, took off from the clinic towards a VIA bus station, police said.

Officers spotted him there and followed him to an apartment complex across the street.

UT Health San Antonio police then shot at the man after they said he reached for a weapon, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email