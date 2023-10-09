UT Health San Antonio police shoot at man accused of beating wife

SAN ANTONIO – University of Texas Health San Antonio police shot at a man accused of beating his wife after he fled a clinic where she was being treated.

The incident happened around 4:10 p.m. Monday in the 5200 block of Medical Drive and Babcock Road.

Police said a woman was at the Be Well clinic, where she told staff her husband beat her.

The husband, a man in his 30s, took off from the clinic towards a VIA bus station, police said.

Officers spotted him there and followed him to an apartment complex across the street.

UT Health San Antonio police then shot at the man after they said he reached for a weapon, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was taken into custody.