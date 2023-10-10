North East ISD board approves second round of interviews for vacant District 2 seat

North East ISD trustees approved plans on Monday night to interview four candidates in a second round of interviews next week to fill the vacant District 2 seat.

The district still needs to finalize a date.

The interviews will be held in open session so that the public can attend. The board plans to vote on Terri Williams’ successor at its Oct. 23 meeting.

Williams died following a longtime illness in August, according to the district.

The person appointed to the seat will serve until the May election.