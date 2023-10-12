72º
Gen Verde invites San Antonians to Corpus Christi concert

Free music event takes place October 14th

Stephania Jimenez, Anchor

Gen Verde preforming in Corpus Christi (KSAT 2023)

CORPUS CHRISTI – An international music band with ties to Israel is inviting San Antonians to a free concert this weekend.

Gen Verde, the all-female band comprised of 19 women from 14 different countries, is playing in Corpus Christi on Saturday, Oct. 14th.

This week, members have been in Corpus Christi, teaching a performing arts camp to young people in the Coastal Bend while they are on fall break. Forty-five students are participating in the camp.

Gen Verde’s music represents unity, peace and love -- messages that one of its members said it brought when it played in Israel.

“We had young people of different religions who participated. There were Arab Christians, Muslims and Jews. And, at the beginning, we weren’t so sure how it was going to go because of the tension... [but it was] a means of building dialogue,” said Nancy Uelmen.

Saturday’s free music concert takes place at Mary Carroll High School, at 3202 Saratoga Blvd in Corpus Christi.

The show starts at 7 p.m.

Visit this website for more information.

