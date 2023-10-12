San Antonio Charro Association celebrates 76 years with traditional charreada tournament

SAN ANTONIO – For Hispanic Heritage Month, we explore Mexico’s national sport that involves skillful roping, talented horsemanship and much more.

The sport of charreria dates back to the sixteenth century.

“I’m proud to be part of Mexico’s national sport,” Jean Carlos Payan, charro said.

Jean Carlos Payan is originally from Puebla, Mexico and now lives in San Antonio. He has been riding horses for more than 20 years.

“I am practicing about eight hours a day,” Payan said.

Payan practices at Rancho Del Charro, located near VFW Boulevard and Padre Drive and is getting ready to compete this upcoming weekend.

The San Antonio Charro Association is celebrating its 76th anniversary, with a traditional Charreada tournament.

“It’s 76 years that this association has been here. We are the oldest in the United States. We’re the first. So, it’s a big honor to be able to host a tournament,” said Edmundo Rios, president of the San Antonio Charro Association.

About 15 charro teams are competing. They are coming from across Texas and Mexico City. The event takes place on both Saturday and Sunday.