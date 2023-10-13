Mayor Nirenberg, County Judge Sakai, greater:SATX make special announcement

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai and greater:SATX President and CEO Jenna Saucedo-Herrera will make a special announcement on Friday morning.

The announcement will be made at 9:30 a.m. at the Briscoe Western Art Museum downtown, and it will be livestreamed in this article.

Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

State Rep. John Lujan, Councilwoman Dr. Adriana Rocha Garcia, Bexar County Commissioner Rebecca Clay-Flores and greater:SATX Chair Randy Smith will also be in attendance.

Further information about the event was not made available.

Greater:SATX is a regional partnership that encourages economic growth through business recruitment, local business advancement and workforce development.