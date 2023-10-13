SAWS promotes first Hispanic woman to Chief Operating Officer role

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System announced Friday the promotion of the first Hispanic woman to the role of Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer

Andrea Huizar Beymer will oversee all aspects of operations for the utility, a news release said.

As COO, Beymer will oversee Construction & Engineering, Production & Treatment, as well as Distribution & Collection for SAWS.

“Andrea has essentially touched every major water project that has transformed SAWS since its inception,” SAWS President/CEO Robert R. Puente said. “From the Aquifer Storage & Recovery (ASR) Project, and the Regional Carrizo Water Supply Project to the game-changing Vista Ridge Pipeline which secured San Antonio’s water needs for the next 60 years, she has brought her experience and dedication to each project.”

The San Antonio native has been with SAWS since 1997, when she started her career as a graduate engineer.

Beymer was promoted to Executive Management Analyst in the Office of the President/CEO in 2009. In that role she provided technical consultation to Puente on SAWS’ major operations and engineering functions. In 2016, Beymer was promoted to Director of Engineering – Plants & Major Projects and then promoted again to Sr. Vice President of Engineering & Construction in 2017. She has led efforts to integrate new water projects to the SAWS distribution system while overseeing a Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) of more than $2.5 billion.