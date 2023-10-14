70º
Local News

Man in custody after admitting to West Side killing, SAPD says

A 65-year-old man was found dead in the living room of a home along with a fatally stabbed dog in the doorway

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken into custody after he admitted to killing someone on the city’s West Side late Friday, according to San Antonio police.

Police say officers responded to a suspicious person looking into vehicles and located a man matching his description around 10:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Demya.

While attempting to identify him, the man told officers he killed someone in the 2100 block of San Lucas.

SAPD detained the man as officers investigated the admission.

Upon arrival, officers found the home’s front door open with a dog fatally stabbed in the doorway.

Officers then found a 65-year-old man dead on the living room floor.

Further details or motives are unknown at this time. KSAT will bring updates as they become available.

