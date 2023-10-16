Wembanyama, 2 others out for Spurs in Monday’s night’s preseason game against Rockets

Miami Heat forward Jamal Cain (8) is blocked by San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs’ No. 1 overall selection Victor Wembanyama, along with guards Devin Vassell and Tre Jones, will not play in Monday night’s preseason game at home versus the Houston Rockets, the team said Sunday.

The Spurs made the announcement on their media page.

French phenom Wembanyama, 19, has taken the league by storm since his selection in June’s NBA Draft, becoming one of the league’s most promising and hyped prospects since LeBron James.

The 7-foot-4 inch big man has averaged 21.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2 blocks per game in his first two preseason games and has already routinely put up highlights in just 21 minutes per game.

Vassell last Friday scored 21 points in 22 minutes versus the Miami Heat, as he works himself back from last year’s knee injury.

Jones had eight points and five assists in 19 minutes in that preseason game. He also scored 12 points with six assists in the preseason opener versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Spurs, following Monday night’s matchup, will host intra-state rival Houston again on Wednesday night. It’s unclear if any of the three will play in that tune-up game.

