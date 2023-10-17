2 men stab each other during altercation over noise during Cowboys football game, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An argument between two men during the Dallas Cowboys’ Monday Night Football game ended with both men being stabbed multiple times, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 9:40 p.m. in the 3200 block of McArthur Avenue, not far from both New Laredo Highway and Somerset Road, on the city’s Southwest Side.

According to police, the two men in their 50s were living near each other and had an argument over noise during the Cowboys’ 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Police said the two men fought, pulled out knives and then both stabbed each other multiple times.

One of the men was taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center, while the other was taken to University Hospital. They are both expected to recover from their injuries.

SAPD said at this time, it is unclear what charges each man faces.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.