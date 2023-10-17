Carjacking suspect killed, man injured in 2-vehicle, high-speed crash in Kerrville

A man suspected of stealing a car at gunpoint was killed after he led police on a high-speed chase that ended in a two-vehicle crash, Kerrville police said.

KERRVILLE, Texas – A man suspected of stealing a car at gunpoint was killed after he led police on a high-speed chase that ended in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon, Kerrville police said.

Police received a call at about 1:48 p.m. about an attempted carjacking in a business parking lot in the 1200 block of Junction Highway.

About two minutes later, someone called 911 call to report that a man had stolen their 2022 Honda sedan from the same parking lot.

Several KPD officers responded to the area and spotted the stolen vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Sidney Baker North, police said. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver didn’t stop. Moments later, the Honda collided with a 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker North.

The driver of the stolen car was killed, police said. The driver of the pickup, a 64-year-old man, was taken to a Kerrville hospital and then airlifted to a San Antonio hospital. The man’s condition was not available.

KPD has launched an investigation into the carjacking and crash.