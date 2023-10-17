UTSA wide receiver becomes school’s all-time receptions leader

SAN ANTONIO – A senior wide receiver with the UTSA football team has broken the school record for receptions in a career.
Joshua Cephus last Saturday caught seven passes for 55 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s most recent win at home versus UAB.
In his career, Cephus now has a total of 269 receptions over five years in the program. Cephus’ total surpasses the previous record held by former Roadrunner wide receiver Zakhari Franklin, who transferred to Ole Miss prior to the season.
𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐃 𝐁𝐑𝐎𝐊𝐄𝐍— UTSA Football 🏈 (@UTSAFTBL) October 15, 2023
Joshua Cephus is your new all-time receptions leader at UTSA 💪#210TriangleOfToughness#LetsGo210 | #BirdsUp 🤙 pic.twitter.com/ydf1hMEz5g
This year, Cephus has caught 45 passes for 441 and six touchdowns, all team highs. He is also on pace to break the program’s career receiving yardage as well, a record set at 3,349 yards. That record is also currently held by Franklin.
A native of Spring, Texas, Cephus in 2022 was a Second-Team All-Conference USA selection at wide receiver and an honorable mention selection at punt returner.
🔥 @joshua_cephus is the Roadrunners' new all-time receptions leader (269) after catching seven passes tonight 🫡#210TriangleOfToughness#BirdsUp 🤙 | #LetsGo210 pic.twitter.com/vBPgeg6vCN— UTSA Football 🏈 (@UTSAFTBL) October 15, 2023
Back in July, Cephus was booked on an elevated DWI charge following a rollover crash near UTSA’s main campus. He was suspended from all team activities and missed the bowl game, before eventually returning in January.
Cephus currently remains free on bond. He is next scheduled for a pretrial conference on Nov. 1 in County Court 1, according to court records.
UTSA, at 3-3 and 2-0 in conference play next faces Florida Atlantic on the road on October 21. The game will be televised on ESPN+.