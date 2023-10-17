UTSA wide receiver becomes school’s all-time receptions leader

UTSA wide receiver Joshua Cephus (2) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

SAN ANTONIO – A senior wide receiver with the UTSA football team has broken the school record for receptions in a career.

Joshua Cephus last Saturday caught seven passes for 55 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s most recent win at home versus UAB.

In his career, Cephus now has a total of 269 receptions over five years in the program. Cephus’ total surpasses the previous record held by former Roadrunner wide receiver Zakhari Franklin, who transferred to Ole Miss prior to the season.

This year, Cephus has caught 45 passes for 441 and six touchdowns, all team highs. He is also on pace to break the program’s career receiving yardage as well, a record set at 3,349 yards. That record is also currently held by Franklin.

A native of Spring, Texas, Cephus in 2022 was a Second-Team All-Conference USA selection at wide receiver and an honorable mention selection at punt returner.

Back in July, Cephus was booked on an elevated DWI charge following a rollover crash near UTSA’s main campus. He was suspended from all team activities and missed the bowl game, before eventually returning in January.

Cephus currently remains free on bond. He is next scheduled for a pretrial conference on Nov. 1 in County Court 1, according to court records.

UTSA, at 3-3 and 2-0 in conference play next faces Florida Atlantic on the road on October 21. The game will be televised on ESPN+.