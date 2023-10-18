Gunfire on East Side hits two vehicles, grazes man sitting in car outside home, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating shooting that struck two vehicles and grazed a man sitting in his car outside a home early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 500 block of Corliss Street, not far from Interstate 10 and Martin Luther King Drive, on the city’s East Side.

According to police, a man in his 50s was sitting in his car getting some things together to go inside a house when a vehicle drove up and started firing.

Police said the gunshots struck two vehicles and wounded the man in his hand. The victim was treated on scene by EMS crews.

SAPD said at this time, there is no suspect or vehicle description.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.