More than 700 trees will be given away at Día del Árbol: Texas Arbor Day Celebration

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department will give away more than 700 trees during the Día del Árbol: Texas Arbor Day Celebration.

The free event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 4 at Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave.

A news release states more than 700 trees in one-gallon buckets will be given away while supplies last.

The event will also include family-friendly activities, live music, a bird demonstration from Last Chance Forever, and discussions from nature-focused organizations.

Green Spaces Alliance’s NatureFest will be taking place at Mission County Park at the same time. There will be free shuttles will be running between the events.

Mission County Park is located at 6030 Padre Drive, less than a half-mile away from Mission Marquee Plaza.