New FBI data shows SAPD violent crime reports hit all-time high in 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Violent crime decreased in 2022 nationwide, while San Antonio police have seen an increase, according to new FBI data.

In 2022, the FBI crime statistics estimate the national violent crime rate dropped by 1.7 percent.

San Antonio police say they report crime data to DPS, who then reports it to the FBI.

The data shows 12,935 violent crimes were reported to San Antonio police in 2022.

That’s nearly a 16 percent increase from 2021, where the FBI crime statistics show SAPD reported 11,155 violent crimes.

Source: FBI Crime Data Explorer (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The FBI data shows SAPD reported 230 homicides in 2022 -- the highest number since the early 1990s.

SAPD homicide data reported to FBI. Source: FBI Crime Data Explorer (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Since 2020, the FBI data shows property crimes have trended upwards.

The data shows SAPD reported 57,305 property crimes in 2020. That number rose to 74,288 in 2022.

San Antonio Police property crime data reported to FBI between 1985 through 2022. Source: FBI Crime Data Explorer (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Car thefts reported to San Antonio police nearly doubled between 2020 and 2022, the FBI data shows.

In 2020, the data shows SAPD reported 7,017 stolen vehicles.

FBI crime statistics show that number went up to 8,909 in 2021 and 12,364 in 2022.

While the FBI data shows hate crimes nationwide are going up, the numbers SAPD provided show a slight decrease.

In 2020, SAPD reported 35 hate crime incidents to the FBI, with race/ethnicity being the top bias category.

Data shows that the number rose in 2021 to 64 but dropped in 2022 to 42.

They said the population has grown over the past few decades, which could contribute to the rising numbers.

Earlier this year, the department implemented a data-driven crime reduction plan.

“Through June, violent crime has decreased by 12.6% compared to the same period in 2022 (Jan-Jun),” said Sgt. Washington Moscoso.