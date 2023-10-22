Driver escapes after attempted breach at JBSA-Camp Bullis, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A search is still underway for a driver who tried to breach an entrance at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis, according to officials.

The incident occurred just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the military base in northwest San Antonio.

According to a press release from JBSA, a driver did not stop at the access control point at the base and prompted a response from security.

Security officials pursued the driver and “took defensive measures” when they tried to leave at a high rate of speed in the inbound lane, according to JBSA officials.

Reinforcements from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and San Antonio police arrived and canvassed the area, but the driver escaped and sped off on Northwest Military Highway.

No injuries and no damages were reported. JBSA-Camp Bullis officials temporarily closed the main entrance to the base, but it has since reopened.

The investigation continues and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.