Man kidnaps ex-girlfriend after stabbing new boyfriend, SAPD says

SAPD responds to cutting on October 22, 2023 in the 2600 block of SE Military Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars after he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend just moments after stabbing her current boyfriend on the city’s South Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD responded to the incident around 2:16 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of SE Military Drive.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a 25-year-old woman and her boyfriend were meeting at the location when her ex showed up and began an argument.

The argument turned physical, and the 23-year-old ex-boyfriend stabbed the current boyfriend in the leg, said police.

As the woman tried to run to her car, the ex grabbed her, pulled her against her will into his vehicle, and drove off.

Several hours later, the ex reported himself to police and was taken into custody without incident. He was booked for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping.

The current boyfriend, 28 years old, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SAPD says the woman did not appear to be injured when the suspect was located.