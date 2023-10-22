Toddler found safe after being kidnapped during carjacking in Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas – A mother’s worst nightmare came true after her vehicle was stolen in Fort Worth with her 1-year-old child inside on Saturday.

The child was found safely, but the three suspects responsible are still on the run, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

NBCDFW reports the incident began at 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Orange Street.

The mother called FWPD, claiming the three suspects, two men and a woman, approached the vehicle and assaulted her 12-year-old child, NBCDFW reports.

The suspects then stole the vehicle and took off with the 1-year-old child still inside, authorities said.

On Saturday evening, police found the toddler, uninjured, on Chamita Lane, not far from where the vehicle was stolen.

The 12-year-old was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Both children have been reunited with their mother, NBCDFW reports.

A description of the suspects is unavailable. Search efforts are still ongoing and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.