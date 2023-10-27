TSA Halloween travel tips: Costumes OK, but put swords in check-in bag, leave fake explosives at home

The sometimes-long lines at airport security checkpoints can be scary enough, now the Transportation Security Administration has some cautionary advice for travelers to keep the process from becoming a nightmare.

Costumes are generally OK, but some Halloween props could get you in trouble.

First, if your costume includes a mask, you’re going to need to remove it when going through security. It’s also not a good idea to have your face painted because the TSA needs to be able to properly ID you.

Superhero capes need to be removed and put in a carry-on bag or bin during security checks.

Real or fake knives, hatchets, pitchforks, light sabers, brooms, swords and scythes must be packed in checked luggage, but leave those explosive replicas at home. Both real and fake grenades, bombs, and rocket launchers are all prohibited in both carry-on and checked bags.

You can check out some of the items that have been confiscated at airport security by the TSA in the video at the top of this article.

The TSA also reminds passengers that all liquids — whether it’s pastes, lotions, potions or even fake blood — must be 3.4 ounces or less and must fit into one plastic quart-sized bag to be allowed through the security checkpoint and into your carry-on luggage. Larger quantities of liquids need to be packed in a checked bag.

Some good news — candy is allowed, though liquids must follow the 3-1-1 rule.

Surprisingly, pumpkins are also allowed (though not encouraged). The TSA said decorated or carved pumpkins can be packed in your carry-on bag.

If you have further questions about what items can be packed in your carry-on bag, checked bag, either or neither, you can message the TSA on X or Facebook or text “Travel” to AskTSA (275-872).