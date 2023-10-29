Baseball newborn babies at North Central Baptist Hospital ready to cheer on Texas Rangers

The tiniest baseball fans are ready to cheer on the Texas Rangers as they prepare for game 3 of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

SAN ANTONIO – The tiniest baseball fans are ready to cheer on the Texas Rangers as they prepare for game 3 of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Newborns at North Central Baptist Hospital were dressed in Rangers attire on Sunday as a surprise from nurses to their families.

“These tiny tikes are sending their cheers and hoping for no tears, wishing the Rangers all the best of luck to take the lead in the series that is currently tied,” hospital staff said in a statement.

One of the newborns was dressed in a sparkly baseball onesie with a blue headband. She posed with an inflatable baseball bat, a ball, a glove and a few golden trophies.

Another newborn was wrapped in a Texas Rangers blanket, also posing next to an inflatable baseball bat, trophy, and a glove.

“When bases are loaded, one thing is for certain -- these proud parents will enjoy a lifetime of joy and ballgames with their precious bundles of joy!” hospital staff said.

These infants will be among the many Texans cheering for the Rangers this week.

Game 3 is set for Monday, Oct. 30, around 7 p.m. Currently, each team has secured a win in the series so far.