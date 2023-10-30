43º
Garage destroyed in early morning fire on East Side

Homeowner was checked out for burns

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

San Antonio firefighters respond to a garage fire on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in the 200 block of Hub Avenue. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A homeowner was checked out for burns following a fire that destroyed a garage on the East Side.

The fire happened just after 4 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Hub Avenue, near Martin Luther King Drive and Interstate 10.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a detached garage behind a house. The garage was destroyed, and the cost of damage was estimated at around $30,000, according to SAFD.

The home was not damaged but the homeowner was checked out for burns.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

