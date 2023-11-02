67º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Convicted sex offender arrested after sexually assaulting 6-year-old child, BCSO says

Sheriff says suspect’s sister arrested for tampering with witnesses and instructing child on what to tell investigators

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

Tags: BCSO, Arrest

SAN ANTONIO – A sex offender released from prison earlier this year is once again facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a 6-year-old child, and there could be more victims, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Mark Adrian Guilbeau, 40, was arrested Wednesday night. He’s charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and violation of sex offender registry.

Guilbeau was arrested with his sister, 32-year-old Delanee Broussard, who is charged with tampering with a witness.

Delanee Broussard is charged with tampering with a witness (KSAT)

Salazar said Guilbeau was released from prison in January after having served a 10-year sentence from a conviction in 2013 in which a 10-year-old girl was sexually assaulted.

The suspect was arrested after a 6-year-old boy made an outcry that he had been sexually assaulted by a 12-year-old, BCSO said.

After ChildSafe investigators interviewed the child, he told them Guilbeau had sexually abused him.

Salazar said Broussard had instructed the child not to tell investigators that Guilbeau had sexually assaulted him.

Investigators also discovered that Guilbeau lied about his address, where he had access to children, according to Salazar. The sheriff said Guilbeau was not allowed to be near children as a condition of his release.

Salazar said there could be upwards of eight victims who had been sexually assaulted before Guilbeau’s 2013 conviction, and there could be more victims that he targeted after his release.

BCSO is investigating those cases and working to find any other possible victims. Anyone with information about this case or any related to Guilbeau is asked to call 210-335-6000 or email BCSOtips@bexar.org.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter

Before starting at KSAT in August 2011, Ken was a news photographer at KENS. Before that he was a news photographer at KVDA TV in San Antonio. Ken graduated from San Antonio College with an associate's degree in Radio, TV and Film. Ken has won a Sun Coast Emmy and four Lone Star Emmys. Ken has been in the TV industry since 1994.

email