Police search for attacker after man stabbed to death on Leon Creek Greenway

SAN ANTONIO – A man was fatally stabbed during an argument on the Leon Creek Greenway on the West Side.

San Antonio police were called to the Leon Creek Greenway North near Ingram Road for a report of a stabbing in progress at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers arrived and found the victim with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital, but died while en route, police said.

A preliminary report states the victim and his attacker were having a physical altercation that led to the suspect stabbing him multiple times.

His attacker then fled north on the trail system.

Police searched for the suspect, but were unable to find them. Their name is unknown at this time.

