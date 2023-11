A man was found dead behind a laundromat on the West Side on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in the 1000 block of Culebra Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was found dead behind a laundromat on the West Side on Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the man, believed to be in his late 20s, was shot once in the head.

He was found at around 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Culebra Road, near North Zarzamora Street, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they have no witnesses, but there is surveillance footage of the shooting.

Police said they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

