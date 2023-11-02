47º
Suspect detained after girl shot during argument in Southeast Bexar County

A girl was shot in the chest by another girl during an argument, BCSO said

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Bexar County Sheriff's Office (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies have detained a suspect after a juvenile girl was shot in the chest in Southeast Bexar County.

BCSO said the shooting happened at 4:15 a.m. Thursday in the 14200 block of Streich Road, not far from Southton Road and Interstate 37.

Two girls were having an argument when one of them shot the other, BCSO said. The victim was treated by paramedics at the scene, and it is unclear if she was taken to the hospital.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies searched the property for the suspect and eventually found and detained her, BCSO spokesman Deputy Johnny Garcia said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

