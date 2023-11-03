City spending more than $1 million to repair water damage, remove mold along Alamodome ceiling

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamodome is set to undergo another major makeover with the 2025 Men’s NCAA Final Four on the horizon, but first, crews must take care of some maintenance in the building.

The City of San Antonio is spending more than $1 million to fix parts of the roof and remove some mold spotted during a recent inspection. The mold resulted from water damage over time on the ceiling of the 30-year-old facility.

“A few weeks back, the city was doing its usual inspections of the Alamodome, and there was some water damage with some resulting mold in some of the upper cavities of the upper still stairwell concourses on the four sides,” said Richard Oliver, communications manager of Convention & Sports Facilities for the City of San Antonio.

About 3,100 square feet of water damage was accounted for along parts of the ceiling.

“An industrial hygienist came in to do the inspection. He was able to discover a lot of what was happening in those crevices, in those cavities up there in the upper stairwell concourse, and allowed us to be able to address that quickly,” said Oliver.

The city approved a $1.2 million contract with Cotton Commercial USA, Inc. to provide mold remediation services. According to the city, the removal is funded through the Hotel Occupancy Tax and included in the fiscal year 2024-2029 Capital Improvement Program.

The removal process, which has already started, and repair work on the roof are expected to take about four to six weeks on every corner of the facility.

The city said the mold does not pose a danger or safety risk to people attending events at the Alamodome.

“Folks won’t even see the work being done, and that includes not only what’s being done on the roof right now but all the work that’s being done, construction in the Alamodome tied to the Men’s NCAA Final Four,” said Oliver.

Oliver said construction has also started on 18 new suites at the Alamodome in preparation for the Final Four. There will also be new concessions in the upper levels.

“We’re putting in those new suites, which will give us 70 suites in the Alamodome by the time the Final Four rolls around. Then they’re doing the concession areas, which has been something they’ve been targeting for some time. The concourses have already widened and look really good. They’re cleaning all that up and making it even better,” said Oliver.

Oliver added that the construction for the Final Four is on schedule. This is all part of $29 million in upgrades to keep the dome in the game to host big events.

“It’s a 30-year-old building that requires some maintenance, and that’s part of this process,” said Oliver. “They are always inspecting the building, the roof, infrastructure and what needs to be upgraded.”