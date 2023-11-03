Natural Bridge Caverns celebrates 10th year of Christmas at the Caverns with extended season

SAN ANTONIO – Natural Bridge Caverns announced this year’s Christmas at the Caverns event will extend a week longer than in previous years.

This is the 10th anniversary of the holiday event.

Christmas at the Caverns will take place Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 15-23 and 26-30.

Natural Bridge Caverns will collect food and financial contributions for the New Braunfels and San Antonio Food Bank and donate a portion of every ticket sold to those organizations. Each guest who brings a non-perishable food item will receive a free s’more treat to roast over a campfire.

The following activities (with descriptions provided by the Cavern) are available at the Christmas at the Caverns event:

Caroling in the Cavern - Local talent and regional performance groups will be back inside the beautiful rooms of the Discovery Cavern. The acoustics in the cavern are spectacular for live performances, and the ancient formations of stalactites, stalagmites, flowstone, and drapery that fill the cave serve as incredible natural backdrops.

Holiday Live Underground Concert - Performers include Zack Walther Band on Dec. 21, Scotty Alexander on Dec. 26, Matt Castillo on Dec. 28, and more to come. Concert attendees will have access to all above-ground events including the popular Trail of Lights, Reindeer Round-Up, and more.

Trail of Lights - This spectacular walk through of lighted holiday scenes and characters features hundreds of towering live oaks, filled with lights. There is music throughout the trail, and it’s an easy one-third of a mile walk beneath the live oaks. The trail ends back in Discovery Village with a 30-foot-tall Christmas tree.

Discovery Village Synthetic Skating Rink - A perfect way to glide into the season and is free for children, ages 3-11.

Reindeer RoundUp - Search for missing reindeer with an expanded s’mores campfire area.

Santa and Mrs. Claus - St. Nick will be on hand for photos, and Mrs. Claus will host a special story time for kids.

During the week of Dec. 26-30, Santa and Mrs. Claus will not be in attendance, and a series of Live Underground Concerts will take the place of Caroling in the Cavern.

“Our Live Underground concerts have been so popular, when we were looking for a way to celebrate our 10th anniversary, it seemed like the perfect way to extend the festivities,” said Brad Wuest, president of Natural Bridge Caverns, in a press release.

Pricing varies per activity package. The following information was provided by Natural Bridge Caverns:

Jingle All the Way package: $46.99 for adults and $36.00 for children 3-11. Includes all Christmas at the Caverns activities from Dec. 2-23 and includes Caroling in the Cavern, Twisted Trails, the Trail of Lights, Reindeer Roundup Maze, Story time with Mrs. Claus, visit with Santa Claus, synthetic skating, campfire, yard games, and live music.

General (park only) admission : $23.99 for adults and $17.99 for children aged 3-11. Includes the Trail of Lights, Reindeer Roundup Maze, campfire, synthetic skating for kids 3-11, yard games, and live music.

Live Underground Christmas Concert: See concert page online for details and pricing. All concert tickets include Live Underground Concert, the Trail of Lights, Reindeer Roundup Maze, synthetic skating, campfire, and yard games.

Twisted Trails or Caroling in the Cavern can be added to any ticket for $15 for adults and $11 for children. can be added to any ticket for $15 for adults and $11 for children.

Natural Bridge Caverns will continue offering daily tours of the largest cavern system in Texas.

Further pricing information can be found online.