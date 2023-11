SAN ANTONIO – A 70-year-old man is recovering after he was struck by a car while crossing the street Sunday, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 12:50 a.m. in the 300 bloc of 3rd Street.

Police said the man was crossing the roadway when an unknown northbound vehicle struck him.

He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and is reported to be stable.

SAPD says when found, the driver of the vehicle will be charged with failure to stop and render aid.