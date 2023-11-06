United Way helping to keep kids warm this winter through annual coat drive

United Way San Antonio is hosting its annual ‘Project Warmth’ coat drive.

It’s the ninth year the organization has hosted the drive. Their goal is to get 500 coats to families in need before the winter season begins.

“It’s going to help countless families and it’s going to provide them a little bit of comfort during the next couple of months,” said Kevin Femmel, Director of Communications at United Way.

Femmel said United Way is a hub of non-profits. When people want to donate their time, money or items to a non-profit but don’t know where, United Way helps with a goal of helping everyone in the community.

“We raise money every year, roughly $50 million. What we do is we put that back into the community,” Femmel said.

If you or someone you know is interested in getting help from United Way, you can call their 211 helpline.

Throughout the year, United Way hosts multiple drives and fundraising events. Project Warmth always runs before winter begins. This year, the coat drive is going from October 31st to November 21st.

During the drive, the public is encouraged to donate new coats that can help kids from infants to 18 years old.

There are multiple ways you can help donate.

You can donate through United Way’s Amazon page.

You can text PROJECTWARMTH to 41444.

You can donate in person at several local coffee shops. Those include: Starbucks, 255 E. Basse Rd. Olmos Perk, 5223 McCullough Ave. Early Bird Coffee, 11745 I-10 #527.



“People can go to these coffee shops, get a nice cup of coffee, support small businesses like Olmos Perk and Early Bird and drop off a coat to help make a difference in a child’s life,” Femmel said.

After the drive ends, United Way will distribute the donated coats to the families they serve.

“They can come pick them up, we can deliver them, we really just want to meet them where they are and make sure we are as accessible as we can be for them,” Femmel said.

You can learn more about Project Warmth online.