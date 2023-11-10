Floresville City Council votes to fire its police chief

FLORESVILLE, Texas – Months after Floresville council members hired an outside firm to investigate their police chief, Lorenzo Herrera, they voted to fire him.

Council members discussed Herrera’s fate during a special meeting on Wednesday night for nearly an hour.

According to the meeting’s agenda, the discussion is tied to a lawsuit filed by a former Floresville police officer in August.

Christopher Perez claims he was fired in relation for reporting numerous violations of department policy made by his direct supervisor.

A day before Perez’s lawsuit was filed, council members voted to hire a firm to investigate Herrera.

During Wednesday’s meeting, City Manager Andy Joslin handed Herrera a copy of the findings from the investigation, adding that Herrera is found to have 13 infractions, including intoxication and TCOLE license suspension.

“In the interest of the Floresville Police Department, the citizens, and the community and based upon the findings of policy violations, lack of confidence in Chief Herrera, the number of complaints and grievances that have negatively impacted the department, and a possibility of continued grievances and legal action, it is recommended that Chief Herrera be terminated for failure to perform his duties as the chief of police,” Joslin read from the report.

Herrera’s wife, Bernadette, made her feelings known after Joslin made the recommendation.

“You should be the person who should no longer be the city manager for failure to supervise and do your job,” she told Joslin.

Manny Arambula, who represents Perez, said he is starting a discussion with the city about a possible settlement.

Even though the city no longer employs Herrera, Arambula said the city is still on the hook for his actions.

“I am extremely grateful, the city has taken my official complaint and lawsuit seriously by terminating Chief Lorenzo Herrera for just cause as evident by his 13 found infractions and misconduct,” said Perez in a statement shared with KSAT.