Man arrested after luring girl away from family’s home, sexually assaulting her, sheriff says

SAN ANTONIO – A man who allegedly convinced a young girl to run away from her family’s home and sexually assaulted her multiple times is now in jail, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Lucando Watson Jr., 34, was arrested at his home Thursday on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said the victim, a 13-year-old girl, made an outcry about the sexual assault while she was being seen by a nurse at her north Bexar County school for an unrelated arm injury.

The sexual assault occurred in late October. According to Salazar, the victim said she was in a dating relationship with another young man who was familiar with Watson.

Watson was able to obtain the victim’s phone number and reached out to her via text, according to Salazar.

At first, the text messages were not explicit, but eventually, the conversations “took a sexual turn,” and videos and photos were exchanged, the sheriff said.

The victim made an agreement with Watson and ran away from home, according to Salazar.

She got into Watson’s vehicle and was taken to a church near her family’s home, where she was sexually assaulted twice in the same night, the sheriff said.

Watson continued speaking with the victim over text after that encounter, and he acknowledged something had happened between them, according to Salazar.

After deputies obtained the evidence, they arrested Watson at his home on Thursday without incident. He’s being held in the Bexar County Jail.

The victim has since returned home to her family.

Salazar said there could be more victims connected to Watson. Anyone who has more information or wants to file a report is urged to contact BCSO at (210) 335-6000.

