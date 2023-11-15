AMBER Alert issued for missing 10-year-old from Wilmer, Texas

WILMER, Texas – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing child who police believe is in “grave or immediate danger.”

The Wilmer Police Department said they are searching for 10-year-old Ian Aguilar.

Aguilar stands 4 feet 5 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 14, in the 20 block of Oakdale Street in Wilmer, Texas.

Police say they are looking for Juan Aguilar-Cano, 38, in connection with the abduction.

He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, is 160 pounds with black hair and black eyes. He was driving a tan, 2007, Chevrolet Tahoe with the Texas license plate number KVZ1194. He was also last seen in Wilmer, Texas.

Anyone with information about the abduction is asked to contact the Wilmer Police Department, at 972-441-6565.