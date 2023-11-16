Deputies searching for missing girl, 14, last seen in far north Bexar County

Madison Marie Manson was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 26000 block of Lost Creek Way.

BOERNE, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl last spotted in far north Bexar County.

BCSO said Madison wore “Nightmare Before Christmas” themed pajamas and glasses.

She’s described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 111 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say the teen has a diagnosed condition that requires medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.