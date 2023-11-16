65º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Deputies searching for missing girl, 14, last seen in far north Bexar County

Madison Marie Manson was last spotted around 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 26000 block of Lost Creek Way

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: BCSO, Missing, Bexar County
Madison Marie Manson was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 26000 block of Lost Creek Way. (KSAT)

BOERNE, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl last spotted in far north Bexar County.

Madison Marie Manson was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 26000 block of Lost Creek Way in the Boerne area.

BCSO said Madison wore “Nightmare Before Christmas” themed pajamas and glasses.

She’s described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 111 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say the teen has a diagnosed condition that requires medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.

⚠️🚨MISSING PERSON-Please Share🚨⚠️ The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help location missing person Madison...

Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, November 16, 2023

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter