Missing 6-year-old girls from Kyle found, police say

KYLE, Texas – UPDATE 11/21/23 10:20 p.m.: Kyle police say the 6-year-old girls were found in another county and are safe.

UPDATE: 10:13 PM Great news. They have been safely recovered by law enforcement in another county. The children are... Posted by Kyle Police Department on Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Kyle police are searching for two missing 6-year-old girls and a 20-year-old woman in connection with their abduction.

Jordyn Webber-Daniels is 3 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved dark blue/purple shirt, gray leggings and black shoes.

Jaylynn Webber-Daniels is also 3 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt with a unicorn, shorts and Baby Yoda.

Police say Kylei Glasgow is the woman officers are looking for in connection with the children’s disappearance. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. It’s unknown what she was last wearing.

Glasgow was driving a gold 2010 Toyota Highlander with Texas license plate number 9DV2390. She was last seen in the 6000 block of Negley in Kyle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kyle PD at 512-268-3232.