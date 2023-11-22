Victor Wembanyama’s NBA jersey worn during debut game sells for $762,000 at auction

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - OCTOBER 25: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts after a slam dunk against the Dallas Mavericks during the NBA game at Frost Bank Center on October 25, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. The Mavericks defeated the Spurs 126-119. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Sotheby’s announced that it has auctioned off San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama’s game-worn jersey from his NBA debut.

The bidding on the jersey closed for a record-breaking $762,000, the highest amount ever paid for a rookie player’s jersey.

Sotheby’s said the jersey was expected to sell for between $80,000 and $120,000.

A press release said the jersey saw a total of 62 bids, the highest in the sale, from bidders for 13 minutes. The sale was done as part of a partnership with the NBA, and the sale of all the items achieved a total of $1.2 million.

Sotheby's auctioned off Victor Wembanyama's game-worn jersey from his NBA debut.



It was expected to sell for between $80k - $120k.



Bidding just closed and it sold for a record-breaking $762,000.



That's the highest amount ever paid for rookie jersey pic.twitter.com/CnAYC7Xtl2 — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) November 21, 2023

Wemby scored 15 points, and had 5 rebounds and 2 steals in 23 foul-plagued minutes in that first game versus the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks would go on to win, 126-119.

After the game, Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich said to the Associated Press he thought Wemby showed well in the performance.

“One of the toughest things for a player is you get into foul trouble,” Popovich said. “You never get in a rhythm and you’re in and out of the game and that sort of thing. So, I thought his maturity showed even at a young age where he came in with the last, I think, seven minutes and just played.”

Through 14 games for the Spurs so far this year, Wembanyama is averaging 18.6 points and 9.1 rebounds, along with 2.6 blocks in nearly 30 minutes per game.

The Spurs are in the midst of a current nine-game losing streak. They next play the Los Angeles Clippers at home on Wednesday night.