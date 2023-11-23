San Antonio-area ponds will be stocked with rainbow trout this winter

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is starting to stock ponds, lakes and rivers with rainbow trout for the season.

Wednesday marked the start of the winter tradition, TPWD said in an email. From now through March 1, TPWD plans to stock 343,331 rainbow trout in Texas waterways, including four in the San Antonio area.

It’s a way to encourage families to visit local parks and learn about the sport of fishing. The Bexar County places that will be stocked with rainbow trout include:

Location Total fish to be stocked Dates Earl Scott Pond 350 Jan. 30 Live Oak City 1,050 Dec. 6, Jan. 10, Jan. 24 Miller’s Pond 3,792 Nov. 22, Dec. 22, Jan. 19, Feb. 16 Southside Lions Park (Hi-Lions) 4,744 Nov. 22, Dec. 22, Jan. 19, Feb. 16

Dates and locations are subject to change, TPWD states. Most trout stocking occurs between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m

Licenses are not required when fishing at Texas State Parks, but anglers will need a license to fish at City of San Antonio parks or other waterways run by local municipalities.

Anglers under 17 years old do not need a license to fish.. For more information about licenses, click here.

Because rainbow trout do not live past the winter season in many places in Texas, anglers have a daily bag count of five trout. There is no maximum length.

“Exceptions exist within special trout management zones on the Guadalupe River downstream of Canyon Lake, which often remains cool enough for rainbow trout to survive year-round,” the email said. “So get out there with your friends and family, spend time outdoors, enjoy the crisp air, and catch some feisty, colorful trout!”

Click here for more rules and the full stocking schedule.