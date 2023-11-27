KSAT Community Town Hall: Financial Scams

SAN ANTOINO – There’s a specific feeling you get when you learn you’ve just been conned out of your personal information or money.

Scammers and fraudsters like to take people on an emotional roller-coaster. It’s a form of manipulation that gets scammers the results they’re looking for.

But if we slow down and learn to spot the signs, we can stay ahead of them.

Join us for our final KSAT Community town hall of 2023. We’re talking with community leaders and local authorities about the latest scams and staying safe.

Do you have any questions about scams and fraud? Complete the questionnaire and we’ll mention it to our panelists during the livestream at 2 p.m. on Nov. 29 on KSAT.com.

