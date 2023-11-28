2 killed in south Bexar County crash

(Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in south Bexar County.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Highway 16 South near Smith Road.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses reported a vehicle speeding before hitting another vehicle.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, BCSO said.

The highway’s northbound lanes are closed while the crash is investigated and cleaned up.

