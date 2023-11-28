Fire causes roughly $30K in damage to far West Side home, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A likely electrical fire caused roughly $30,000 worth of damage to a home on the city’s far West Side late Monday night, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 9:15 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Springvale Drive, not far from Highway 90 and Loop 410.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they had a difficult time getting inside to the utility room where the fire started because of all the clutter and add ons done to the house. They were, however, able to put out the fire quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said the fire was contained to the one room inside the home. Investigators determined the origin of the fire was likely electrical, with it possibly being a malfunctioning dryer.

The SAFD said four people live at the house, but only one person was there at the time of the fire. They managed to get out safely and were not hurt.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all responded to the call.

Damage to the home was estimated at around $30,000.