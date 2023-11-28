Two men charged in 2017 murder have charges dismissed; DA cites need for further investigation

SAN ANTONIO – Two men arrested in 2019 for a murder committed in 2017 have had their murder charges dismissed.

Elliot Ramirez and Richard Ramirez were previously been charged with fatally shooting 24-year-old Robert Reyes.

Reyes was shot and killed in the parking lot of the River Bend Apartments located in the 8200 block of South Flores Street on the South Side.

Police said Reyes was lured out of his apartment under the ruse that he was going to make a drug transaction. Reyes was shot as he was walking toward a pick-up truck, police said.

The affidavit said an associate of Reyes organized the meeting. Police said the slaying stemmed from Reyes having burglarized an apartment for drugs earlier that same day.

On Monday, the dismissal was filed in the 379th district court. According to online court records, the dismissal was due to the need for further investigation needed in the case.

Elliot Ramirez was previously convicted of aggravated robbery before the Reyes slaying. In September, while out on bond on the murder charge, Elliot Ramirez was also arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Richard Ramirez also has a previous criminal record with charges including assault - family.

For now, Reyes’ murder case remains unsolved.