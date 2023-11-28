VIA to offer free rides on Friday in observance of Rosa Parks Day

American Civil Rights activist Rosa Parks poses as she works as a seamstress, shortly after the beginning of the Montgomery bus boycott, Montgomery, Alabama, February 1956. (Photo by Don Cravens/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – VIA is offering free rides in remembrance of civil icon figure Rosa Parks.

The fare-free service will be offered on Friday, Dec. 1, the day that recognizes Parks’ protest for refusing to give up her seat to a white man on a Montgomery, Alabama city bus.

Parks’ protest led to her arrest, and the incident sparked a year-long boycott of the buses.

VIA’s Board of Trustees approved a resolution in 2019 to commemorate Parks’ contributions and the role of transit in the American Civil Rights movement each December, according to a release.

VIA buses and vans will also keep their headlights on throughout the day to honor Parks’ memory.

The complimentary service extends to all bus, VIAtrans, and VIA Link trips. VIAtrans customers must book their trips in advance, per usual.

