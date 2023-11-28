Woman, 63, charged with murder in shooting death of sister

KERRVILLE, Texas – A woman was arrested in Kerrville early Tuesday after allegedly shooting and killing her sister.

Carrie Burns, 63, is charged with murder.

According to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a 911 call at 4:22 a.m. for a shooting in the 100 block of Hilltop Drive.

Christy Burns, 61, was found with a single gunshot wound to her chest. She was pronounced deceased at a hospital.

KCSO did not give any details about a possible motive for the shooting. The case remains under investigation.

Carrie Burns was booked into the Kerr County Jail. Her bond is set at $30,000.