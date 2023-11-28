63º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Woman, 63, charged with murder in shooting death of sister

Carrie Burns, 63, was booked in the Kerr County Jail

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Kerr County, Kerrville, Kerr County Sheriff's Office, Crime
Mugshot for Carrie Burns (Kerr County Sheriff's Office)

KERRVILLE, Texas – A woman was arrested in Kerrville early Tuesday after allegedly shooting and killing her sister.

Carrie Burns, 63, is charged with murder.

According to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a 911 call at 4:22 a.m. for a shooting in the 100 block of Hilltop Drive.

Christy Burns, 61, was found with a single gunshot wound to her chest. She was pronounced deceased at a hospital.

KCSO did not give any details about a possible motive for the shooting. The case remains under investigation.

Carrie Burns was booked into the Kerr County Jail. Her bond is set at $30,000.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email