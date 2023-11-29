Crime Stoppers offering up to $5K for information on fatal shooting of man behind laundromat

A man was found dead behind a laundromat on the West Side on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in the 1000 block of Culebra Road.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are seeking a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man behind a laundromat on the city’s West Side.

Hyman Ira Lopez Jr. , 29, was found shot in the head on Nov. 3, in the 1000 block of Culebra Road.

According to police, officers found Lopez behind the Sunshine Laundry business with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they have no witnesses, but there is surveillance footage of the shooting.

Hyman Lopez image. (KSAT)

The video evidence from the property shows Lopez sitting in the parking lot with two unidentified women and a man prior to being shot.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.