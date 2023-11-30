61º
2 residents safely escape home after fire spreads from fireplace, Leon Valley FD says

Fire was called in around 10:30 p.m. in 6000 block of Forest Bend

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

LEON VALLEY, Texas – Two residents of a home in Leon Valley managed to safely escape a house fire late Wednesday night, the Leon Valley Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 10:30 p.m. at a home in the 6000 block of Forest Bend, found not far from Evers Road and Bandera Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived, the found that the fire had spread from the fireplace to the drapes. They managed to knock the fire out quickly. There was no significant damage to the home.

Fire officials said someone inside the home had started a fire in the fireplace, but then called for help when the house them filled with smoke. They were able to get out of the house without injury.

The Leon Valley Fire Department and Leon Valley Police Department both answered the call.

