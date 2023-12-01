These San Antonio movie theaters are offering classic holiday movies in December

SAN ANTONIO – There are a lot of things to do in San Antonio during the holidays and that includes enjoying some classic Christmas flicks.

Yes, you can stream many of them on your home television, but sometimes going to a theater makes it feel like more of an event.

Here’s a look at some of the special holiday movie events being offered by San Antonio theater chains.

Alamo Drafthouse

Alamo Drafthouse locations at Park North and Stone Oak are hosting Movie Parties for some classic holiday films including “Elf,” “Polar Express,” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Tickets are about $21 and include games, props and an interactive experience.

The theater is also showing some other classic Christmas movies including “Gremlins,” “The Holiday” and ‘The Grinch.”

Drafthouse is also offering a limited-time holiday menu.

Cinemark

Cinemark is hosting its first-ever Holiday Movie Clubhouse program from Dec. 2 through Dec. 18. Some classic holiday films will return to the big screen at participating theaters for only $4 a ticket, with showtimes on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. and Mondays at 6:00 p.m.

The films include “Arthur Christmas,” “The Polar Express” and “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch.”

Ticket holders will also receive a $1 discount on all kid’s snack packs.

McCreless Market is the only San Antonio-area Cinemark theater offering holiday movies.

EVO

EVO theaters are hosting “PJ Holiday Party” events with $5 classic holiday movies. People can wear their PJs and order from a specialty hot cocoa menu. Locations include EVO Cinemas Creekside Town Center in New Braunfels and EVO Entertainment Schertz.

Regal

Regal is showing classic holiday movies including “Elf,” “Polar Express,” “The Grinch” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” for $5 a ticket on Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 23.

Participating local theaters include Regal Alamo Quarry, Live Oak, Regal Live Oak, Regal Cielo Vista, Regal Huebner Oaks, and Regal Northwoods.

Santikos

Santikos’ website shows its local theaters are offering the classic movies “Elf,” “Polar Express,” “Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” as part of its Holiday Series.