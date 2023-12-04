Shopping for gifts? Here’s what is on sale right now

If you missed out on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, no worries. Discounts are still out there, luring shoppers.

“Although Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over - you can still get great prices all the way in December as retailers run special promotions and holiday sales all month long,” Samantha Gordon, shopping editor for Consumer Reports said.

Consumer Reports tracked 34 products that typically go on sale in December, including popular gift items like headphones, TVs, and coffee makers. Here are their top products to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

You may need the extra large roll of wrapping paper for this one: 65-inch Hisense LCD 4K TV.

It’s as low as $498 at Amazon and Walmart. CR says this LCD 4K TV’s overall picture quality performed well in its tests.

Next, a gift for the music lover who wants top-notch sound quality while on the go.

These Sony Headphones are as low as $239.99 at Walmart.

These noise-canceling wireless earbuds are at the top of CR’s ratings, acing its tests for sound quality and noise reduction.

And a gift for the coffee lover who likes to mix it up.

This Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker is $159.70 on Amazon.

CR says this is one of the most versatile coffee makers in its tests.

It’s also the season for holiday parties. So, if you need a gift for the host with the most, CR suggests this 6-piece bonbon box from Stick With Me Sweets for $28 at Stick With Me Sweets.

CR says not only is the packaging beautiful, but the glossy, colorful domes of chocolate have unique, delicious flavors. And, they ship.

Keep an eye out for deals on cameras, cookware, fitness trackers, laptops, tablets, and many more items all month long.