Woman charged in death of 3-year-old girl denied bond reduction, scheduled for trial next year

SAN ANTONIO – A woman charged in the death of a 3-year-old girl in 2022 was denied a bond reduction and given a new trial date.

Evonne Monica Perez was charged with injury to a child - serious bodily injury. The charge stems from the death of Ronni Salazar, 3.

The little girl was taken to the hospital unresponsive by Perez, who was the child’s caregiver at the time.

Salazar later died from her injuries.

Perez was expected to go to trial this week but her attorney asked for a reset because of the unavailability of an expert witness.

187th District Court Judge Stephanie Boyd granted the reset and said the trial would now take place in April 2024.

Perez’s attorney also asked for a bond reduction during Monday’s hearing due to declining health following attacks in jail.

Attorney Matthew Allen said she has been attacked twice at the Bexar County Jail and the most recent one left her in a wheelchair.

Boyd also declined the bond reduction, and her bond remains at $200,000.

If a jury finds Perez guilty, she faces a punishment of up to life in prison.